auszeichnung-anlegerlieblinge-märz-2023-nordstern-spezialwerte-special-situations-long/short

Value combines trend

Valcon

Letzter Login: 06.04.2023

-1,6 %
seit 03.03.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-6,4 %
Max Verlust
0,45
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
33 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This portfolio consists of up to 100 stocks and is diversified across various industries and sectors to minimize risk. The stocks in this portfolio are selected based on a variety of criteria, including earnings growth potential, dividend yield, and overall market performance. The idea is to set and compare scores for different companies. The scores are updated every month. Most of the stocks are long term positions. Every month positions can fall out of the list and will be replaced with better valued stocks.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFVALUEDEX

Erstellungsdatum

03.03.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

