World Crisis

Handelsidee

A) Content of the portfolio:

This portfolio is intended to invest primarily in precious metals and defensive and anti cyclical stocks. The motto should be inflation protection, value investing and profits despite crises. To reduce risk, the portfolio should be defensive and diversified by industry. To a certain extent, the portfolio should also protect against stock market crashes. For the same reason, anti cyclical stocks are also to be included.



B) Decision-making

For decision-making, the economic situation should flow, but also the fundamental analysis. As part of the fundamental analysis, factors such as the economic cycle and inflation should be included. Industry and regional analyzes are also to be carried out. The financial policy of the central banks and parliaments should also be taken into account. The purchase strategy, i.e. the entry in the event of a setback as a favorable entry opportunity (recovery approach), should also be used.



C) The investment strategy should be largely long-term.

