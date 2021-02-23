Selected US Growth Stocks

Handelsidee

This portfolio contains a selection of stocks listed on major US stock exchanges. The selection criteria are:



- alpha from the market model (or single index model) must be positive and statistically significant,



- the estimate of beta from the market model must be greater than 0 and less then 1.1, (the estimate is usually very significant)



- earnings per share (EPS) must be positive,



- stocks with a PE ratio of 66 or higher are eliminated.



- other evaluation criteria are the payout ratio, expected EPS growth, return on equity, EBIT margin, and common equity to total asset ratio.



If a stock falls significantly relative to the DJIA it will be sold. The portfolio will be rebalanced towards the end of the calendar year.



My preferred data sources are: The companies' web sites, The Wall Street Journal, yahoo finance, and EDGAR of the US SEC.

