DADAT
About DADAT
DADAT Bank, as a new, innovative and flexible direct bank on the Austrian market offers its private customers a wide range of products and services in the following areas:
- Banking
- Saving
- Trading
Apart from retail banking, DADAT also focuses on licensed investment firms and investment service companies looking for an innovative and cost-effective settlement platform or bank.
In addition to innovative applications, an excellent price/performance ratio and demands for the highest quality, DADAT is characterized by its innovation, flexibility, simplicity and transparency towards customers.
DADAT & wikifolio
DADAT is a recommended Austrian direct broker of wikifolio. DADAT customers who wish to invest in a wikifolio certificate can purchase wikifolio certificates directly through their DADAT brokerage account.
wikifolio users benefit from a fee-free DADAT brokerage account until the end of 2022 and other advantages.