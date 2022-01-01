About DADAT

DADAT Bank, as a new, innovative and flexible direct bank on the Austrian market offers its private customers a wide range of products and services in the following areas:

Banking

Saving

Trading

Apart from retail banking, DADAT also focuses on licensed investment firms and investment service companies looking for an innovative and cost-effective settlement platform or bank.

In addition to innovative applications, an excellent price/performance ratio and demands for the highest quality, DADAT is characterized by its innovation, flexibility, simplicity and transparency towards customers.

DADAT & wikifolio

DADAT is a recommended Austrian direct broker of wikifolio. DADAT customers who wish to invest in a wikifolio certificate can purchase wikifolio certificates directly through their DADAT brokerage account.

wikifolio users benefit from a fee-free DADAT brokerage account until the end of 2022 and other advantages.

