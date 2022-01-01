Trading on wikifolio.com: The investment universe
The wikifolio.com investment universe
wikifolio.com has the largest investment universe of all social trading platforms.
Currently, more than 2,500 highly liquid stocks, more than 1,200 highly liquid ETPs (ETFs, ETCs and ETNs) and additional funds form the basis of wikifolios created in English. wikifolios created in German are based on an investment universe of up to 250,000 stocks, ETPs, funds and structured products from Lang & Schwarz, HSBC Trinkaus and Société Générale.
The entire wikifolio.com investment universe at a glance
Tip: In the wikifolio, you trade all securities of the investment universe without any transaction costs!