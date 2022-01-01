See all wikifolios
Trading on wikifolio.com: The investment universe

The wikifolio.com investment universe

wikifolio.com has the largest investment universe of all social trading platforms.

Currently, more than 2,500 highly liquid stocks, more than 1,200 highly liquid ETPs (ETFs, ETCs and ETNs) and additional funds form the basis of wikifolios created in English. wikifolios created in German are based on an investment universe of up to 250,000 stocks, ETPs, funds and structured products from Lang & Schwarz, HSBC Trinkaus and Société Générale.

 

Stocks, funds & ETPs

L&S Investment universe

Investment certificates

HSBC Bonus certificates 
HSBC Discount certificates 
SocGen Produktfinder

Leverage products

HSBC Knock-out products 
L&S Knock-out products 
HSBC Options 
L&S Options 
SocGen Productfinder

The entire wikifolio.com investment universe at a glance

Download wikifolio.com investment universe (.xlsx)

Tip: In the wikifolio, you trade all securities of the investment universe without any transaction costs!
