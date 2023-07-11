Damjan Csiba

I am Damján Csiba, CFA, a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience in portfolio management and asset allocation. With an extensive background in economics, asset management, and wealth management, I have had the privilege of working with esteemed institutions such as Yad Capital Ltd. (Zürich-based Multi Family Office), Generali Investments Switzerland, UBS, and Credit Suisse. As a CFA® charterholder and a candidate for the prestigious CAIA Level 2 certification, I am well-versed in the intricacies of the financial industry. My academic journey has taken me through the halls of Zurich University of Applied Sciences, where I earned my MSc, and the University of Pécs, where I completed my BSc. Throughout my career, I have collaborated with world-class custody banks, ensuring stability and security in managing multi-family office assets. My expertise lies in providing tailored investment strategies, meticulous analysis, and a deep understanding of market trends to maximize returns and mitigate risks for my clients. At DamjanCsiba.com, I aim to offer you a unique perspective on the world of finance, delivered through my newsletters and ad hoc macro and investment analysis. Please note that the content provided is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. My passion for the subject matter shines through in every piece of analysis I produce. By subscribing to my newsletters, you will gain access to exclusive market insights, thought-provoking commentary, and expertly curated content. Stay informed and entertained as I navigate the complexities of the financial world, uncovering hidden opportunities and sharing my observations with you. Join me on this captivating journey, where finance meets entertainment. Let's explore the fascinating world of investments together. Subscribe to my newsletters today and be part of a community that appreciates the finer nuances of the financial realm. show more

