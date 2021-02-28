Through private contacts with an investor, I came into contact with the stock market and valuation methods a few years ago. Over two years I collected information, knowledge, calculation models and created my own algorithms regarding value investing. First real experiences I gained in the purchase of funds and ETF's with which I could beat so far annualized the market strongly. I started with single stocks after one year of intensive research and experience through Neobroker. My assessment of the market situation is that there is always a bull market somewhere and I spend my time and resources to find it and replicate it in the wikifolio. Personally, I am not a fan of leveraged options, but will integrate them as long as I am firmly convinced of this product after my research. Thanks for your time Lukas Ogiermann show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 1 to 3 years Risk class 5: 1 to 3 years