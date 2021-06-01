Go4Liberty

Long therm investment experience since 1992 in German real estate market. It starts with a Job as a Real Estate Brokerage. After that I went to an Real Estate Investment Company to lern how to sell rented Apartments to Investors, with a hard time in Cold Calling :D It made my next Step possible to become a hard selling Salesman for a German 4 Star Hotel Group - Maritim Hotelgesellschaft. In this Time from 1995 to 2000 we sold Luxury Apartments in Germany and Summer Holiday Apartments on Teneriffa (Spain) Then I went to Berlin in 2000 for the next steps. 1st Station was the GSW in Berlin, therefore the biggest Real Estate Company in Berlin, today a subsidiary of Deutsche Wohnen AG. A few other Stations Engel & Völkers Berlin, Helma Eigenheimbau AG, BHW Immobilien today Postbank Immobilien - subsidiary of Postbank AG / Deutsche Bank AG. Latest Jobs - in a Subsidiary of the CoStar Group in Germany and after that in the prop tech company 21st Real Estate who analyze, valuate and rank real estate prices on address basis with artificial intelligence. Real Estate Investor, Family Office, Research & Consulting (German Market) Prices between 432,- up to 3.960,- Euro if you need help in the German Market. Now with the Idea as a German Incubator from the Business idea Opendoor, Fipandfix Company in Germany under my Domain wirkaufendeineimmobilie.de to sell and anticipate from cashflow in my retirement. Seeking and lucky looking forward to attract the right Group of People. First I was only a sales Person and now since 1995 Im an Investor, how cool is that. Im investing since 1995 in the stock market more or less. One of my first picks was Amazon. I can't believe today I was an Early Bird, Invest 1.000,- Deutsche Mark (today 1.000,- Euro worth, 2021-05-13 - 1.210,- U$) and I sold as it doubled to 2.000,- DM Stocks for 1.000,- DM. After that the Dotcom Bubble came and before in burst I sold for 60.000 DM. That was crazy. If I have simply had hold ...now they worth Millions, how crazy is that. I bought in the Crises March 2020 and went All-in until today in several stocks. I go monthly so forth ...see you in the sunny way of life. Follow me if you like, send me a message if you have any question. Laut §34b WpHG weise ich darauf hin, dass ich selbst in diesem Wikifolio-Zertifikat investiert bin. Wertpapiere von hier besprochenen Unternehmen können auch in meinem privaten Depot sein. Auch wenn von mir Kommentare über Unternehmen abgegeben werden, dann ist dies meine eigene Einschätzung und stellt keine Kaufaufforderung oder Anlageberatung dar. Wertpapiere bergen Risiken und können zum Totalverlust führen. show more

