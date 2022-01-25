Jasper Verhaeghe

I am a young financial academic with several years of experience in a professional trading role (focus on commodity trading, mainly gas and oil). In the meantime, I’ve successfully traded my private account. My trading idea is based on academic research. 96% of the market gains occurs during only 1% of the trading days. (Seyhun, N. (2016). STOCK MARKET EXTREMES AND PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE 1926 – 2004. University of Michigan). I researched these periods of abnormal returns and was able to identify and capitalize them. The results show an outperformance of the respective indices while having a significant lower volatility. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years