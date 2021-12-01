Arkadiusz Horzela

My first trading experiences I have made with the depot of my parents in 1998 with shares. Later with CFDs, where I burned my fingers. After I had to bury two portfolios in the cemetery, I began to think more intensively about my stock market trading and to learn from my mistakes. Over the years, it has become clear to me that it is not entries and exits that are most important, but risk management and money management. Discipline, patience and perseverance are the true virtues in trading for me. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years