Kirill Markelov

I trust in the stock value potential hidden in the real performance of companies on the long term. Real performance is a result of external market factors, but to a much bigger extent, of the companies management and strategy. I do not invest in startups, hype companies with unrealistic P/S ratio and companies who made or lost thier fortunes overnight on the black swans like COVID. My preferences are with manufacturing, food, power, big IT, big finiance and selected big pharma. I use my own judjement but also evaluations of expert rating companies. I don't believe that people can do technical analysis better than machines, so I do not care how the graph looks like. Only relevant financial news for me are M/As, quartetly reports and stock splits. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 1 to 3 years Risk class 2: 0 to 1 year Risk class 3: 0 to 1 year Risk class 4: 1 to 3 years Risk class 5: 0 to 1 year