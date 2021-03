Stock are an importent part of my life for quite a while now since I was a kid i wanted my money to gain a return and to grow. While my personal portfolio has been doing quite well in the last years I decided to share my gain with the community with creating a wikifolio. My strategy is a mixture between value investing and growth stocks. Through fundamental analysis I'll try to beat the markets consistently. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 0 to 1 year Risk class 2: 1 to 3 years Risk class 3: 1 to 3 years Risk class 4: 0 to 1 year Risk class 5: 0 to 1 year