Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Diverse Growth Frontiers

vdB80469

Last Login: 01/17/2024

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+19.7%
since 9/7/2023
+1.3%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-13.5%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

This strategy leverages the transformative potential of the "Magnificent 7" (Mag7) sectors, with a special emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI), while integrating a diverse range of high-quality, high-growth companies. The goal is to capture the dynamism of emerging markets and technologies, not limited to tech companies, but encompassing other growth-oriented sectors as well.

Master data

Symbol

WF00080469

Date created

09/07/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

119.8

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Succestecbrands

Wilfried Schopges

+16.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investmentideen

Thomas Schreyer

+25.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

High-Tech Stock Picking

Stefan Waldhauser

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+21.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+15.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+21.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+19.4%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2024 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG