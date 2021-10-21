AnE Multi AF Global
Performance
-
+32.1 %since 2019-02-07
-
+10.2 %1 Year
-
+10.8 %Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-18.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.67×Risk factor
Trading Idea
AnE Invest investiert das Vermögen in Fonds (inkl. ETFs) und Aktien. Beim Portfolio Multi AF Global sind die Investitionen in Fonds & ETFs langfristig geplant, der Investitionszeitraum in Unternehmensaktien ist situationsabhängig. Eine Schwerpunktregion oder Branche gibt es dabei nicht. Das Anlageziel ist ein angemessener Wertzuwachs durch ein gewinnorientiertes Portfolio unter Berücksichtigung von Trendbestimmungsindikatoren. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000AAF01
|
Date created
|2019-02-07
|Index level
|
High watermark
|133.2
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2019-02-07