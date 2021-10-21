See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

AnE Multi AF Global

AnEInvest

Performance

  • +32.1 %
    since 2019-02-07
  • +10.2 %
    1 Year
  • +10.8 %
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -18.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.67×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

AnE Invest investiert das Vermögen in Fonds (inkl. ETFs) und Aktien. Beim Portfolio Multi AF Global sind die Investitionen in Fonds & ETFs langfristig geplant, der Investitionszeitraum in Unternehmensaktien ist situationsabhängig. Eine Schwerpunktregion oder Branche gibt es dabei nicht. Das Anlageziel ist ein angemessener Wertzuwachs durch ein gewinnorientiertes Portfolio unter Berücksichtigung von Trendbestimmungsindikatoren. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF000AAF01
Date created
2019-02-07
Index level
High watermark
133.2

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

AnEInvest
Registered since 2019-02-07
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios