LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

All weather - Long term growth

ChristophHerler

Last Login: 05/30/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.2%
since 05/11/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
19 / 21 days of test period
4 / 10 Reservations
EUR 7,000 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

This Wikifolio is nearly the same as my own, but with additional hedges (all weather), The main goal is to guarantee the market yield, by having a diversified core (ETF's) and in the best case, outperform it with carefully hand-picked stocks. For selecting these "special" stocks, I am using chart analysis in combination with fundamental analysis and also my subjective views. (Feel free to send me any questions regarding which methods I am using exactly.) Your investment horizon should be long term (7+ years) to gain the most out of it. Thats due to the fact, that we also take crises, to select "valued" stocks by periodized rebuying. If you are having any further questions, feel free to contact me! -> Traderprofile Best Regards, Christoph

Master data

Symbol

WF000AWLTG

Date created

05/11/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

101.0

Decision making

Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis
Other analysis

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+21.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

EventTrader

Andreas Haase

+5.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCap Dividende Plus

Michel Tesmar

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+19.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+26.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Green Energy Megatrend

Rainer Steinmetz

+21.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kissigs Nebenwerte Champions

Michael Kissig

+20.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

2Stein's Best Platin

Anton Muehlemann

+16.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+25.4%
Ø-Perf. per year