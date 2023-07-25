Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

WF-Colin

colinhck

Last Login: 07/25/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.1%
since 7/20/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Investitionen um schnell so viel Geld, wie möglich zu machen. Manchmal auch mit viel Risiko verbunden. Versuch bis Ende des Jahres so viel Geld wie möglich zu machen. An Gewinnen festhalten und bei Verlusten loslassen

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000COLIN

Date created

07/20/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert

Johannes Schildgen

+9.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Canvas

Richard Dobetsberger

+17.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Typ Distressed Value

André Luger

+21.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+11.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+30.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+7.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Algopick Main Focus Europe

Benjamin Billiard

+14.6%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG