Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Crime_Invest_23

CrimeInVest

Last Login: 07/04/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.4%
since 06/29/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Investieren ist ein Marathon und kein Sprint. Man wird nur schnell arm, statt reich. Handelsidee: 75-80% Aktien : Growth & Value ( breit gestreut) 20-25% ETF : Abbildung Weltwirtschaft Solide investieren, schlägt waghalsig spekulieren. Es werden nur solide und lang etablierte Unternehmen ausgewählt.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000CRIME

Date created

06/29/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+14.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+17.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+8.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Schmittolinero

Kevin Schmitt

+954.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

IT Leader

Felix Hagmann

+11.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+8.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.2%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG