Disrupting the future

WNxDark

Performance

  • -0.3 %
    since 2021-08-10
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.11×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This wikifolio invests in companies, which are actively shaping the future. Those companies have a product, which solves current problems in our world and is not yet established in a broad market. The companies in this wikifolio will often be fast growing companies, which focus on expanding and gaining market-share instead of profit. The companies are not limited in their marketcap, however I will only add a few very small companies and startups to limit the risk.
Options, derivates and leverages will be used, if the market allows it.
The investing strategy is based on fundamentals and is aiming for longterm (~5 years) returns. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000DISFU
Date created
2021-08-10
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

WNxDark
Registered since 2017-06-05
