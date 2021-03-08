Future Trend Technologies
Last Login: 2021-03-08
Performance
-
-0.3 %since 2021-03-04
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-03-08 at 08:40 pmUS3021041047Price EUR 23.660 <0.1 %
-
Sell 2021-03-05 at 05:12 pmUS00971T1016Price EUR 78.360 0.6 %
Trading Idea
The Wikifolio deals with topics and trend that are of particular importance for the future of society, economy and nature. The focus is on the importance and potential these companies have for the future. The investment horizon is therefore at least five years.
value and growth companies are selected from the following sectors: renewable energies, cybersecurity, recycling, cloudsoftware, space, hydrogen technologies, genetic research, 3D-Print systems, robotics, artificial intelligence, big data technologies and payment systems.
Liability for any loss of assets incurred is excluded show more
value and growth companies are selected from the following sectors: renewable energies, cybersecurity, recycling, cloudsoftware, space, hydrogen technologies, genetic research, 3D-Print systems, robotics, artificial intelligence, big data technologies and payment systems.
Liability for any loss of assets incurred is excluded show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000FTT21
|
Date created
|2021-03-04
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.1
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-12-05
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis