breites Spektrum Hebel

BernhardUzel

Performance

  • -0.9 %
    since 2021-05-24
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Das Dach-Portfolio soll sich wie folgt auseinandersetzen:
1/3 Hold Wikifolios
2/3 Hebel Wikifolios

Die Gewichtung ist nur ein Richtwert und kann je nach Marktstimmung und Signale auch umgeschwankt werden. show more
Master data

Symbol
WF000GHW01
Date created
2021-05-24
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

BernhardUzel
Registered since 2018-08-28
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Other analysis

