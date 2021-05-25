breites Spektrum Hebel
Last Login: 2021-05-25
Performance
-
-0.9 %since 2021-05-24
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-05-25 at 09:51 amDE000LS9PGB8Price EUR 360.733 3.6 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Das Dach-Portfolio soll sich wie folgt auseinandersetzen:
1/3 Hold Wikifolios
2/3 Hebel Wikifolios
Die Gewichtung ist nur ein Richtwert und kann je nach Marktstimmung und Signale auch umgeschwankt werden. show more
1/3 Hold Wikifolios
2/3 Hebel Wikifolios
Die Gewichtung ist nur ein Richtwert und kann je nach Marktstimmung und Signale auch umgeschwankt werden. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000GHW01
|
Date created
|2021-05-24
|Index level
Rules
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).
Trader
Registered since 2018-08-28
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Other analysis