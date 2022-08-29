Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Grillsaison

ScholzForex

Last Login: 08/29/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.2%
since 08/26/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Im Sommer liegen die Steaks auf dem Grill und im Winter gibt es Glühwein und Schokolade. In unserem Wikifolio handeln wir saisonale Trends anhand von backwards Analysen. Diversifizieren ist und ETF‘s sind was für Rentner!

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000GS907

Date created

08/26/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Daten - das Öl des 21. Jhd

Alexander Bamberg

+15.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+29.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+24.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+10.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Calvet Research Bewertung&Trends

David Hauck

+14.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Die Dividendenstrategie

Dieter Jaworski

+12.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

The next forbidden Fruit

Florian Hiller

+20.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Quality fundamental Selection

Peter Schrey

+9.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year