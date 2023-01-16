Horizon 2030
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
2030 is when the house shall be built. I need some capital until then. The portfolio is pretty boring: Stable value stocks (with ideally high dividends) together with growth stocks that aim reflect the situation of the world in the year 2030. Assumptions: - I expect the decoupling of the world into 2 economic blocks. Therefore no China and no Russia stocks. Western companies will diversify away from China. - Climate change will be activly tackled by the economically dominant western block. - Health, Automation and Digitalization will remain the main trends in the western block - Crypto Currencies will not disrupt anything.
