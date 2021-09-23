See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Philinvest

Henry Philippson
Philippson

Performance

  • +30.4 %
    since 2020-08-24
  • +45.4 %
    1 Year
  • +27.6 %
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -12.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Ich handle charttechnische Setups im Aktienbereich, bei Devisen, Indizes und Rohstoffen unter Berücksichtigung von Risk- & Money-Management Aspekten. Ich berücksichtige hierbei primär charttechnische Aspekte aber auch fundamentale Komponenten.
show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF000HHHHH
Date created
2020-08-24
Index level
High watermark
138.5

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Philippson
Henry Philippson
Registered since 2017-07-12
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios