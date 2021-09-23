Philinvest
Last Login: 2021-09-23
Performance
-
+30.4 %since 2020-08-24
-
+45.4 %1 Year
-
+27.6 %Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-12.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-09-23 at 09:07 amFR0011648716Price EUR 41.300 6.0 %
-
Sell 2021-09-22 at 01:19 pmCH0042615283Price EUR 341.500 17.1 %
Trading Idea
Ich handle charttechnische Setups im Aktienbereich, bei Devisen, Indizes und Rohstoffen unter Berücksichtigung von Risk- & Money-Management Aspekten. Ich berücksichtige hierbei primär charttechnische Aspekte aber auch fundamentale Komponenten.
show more
show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000HHHHH
|
Date created
|2020-08-24
|Index level
|
High watermark
|138.5
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Henry Philippson
Registered since 2017-07-12
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis