Infinity 2021
Last Login: 2021-02-23
Performance
-
-0.3 %since 2021-02-20
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.07×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-23 at 02:48 pmES0126775032Price EUR 0.127 0.2 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
The strategy invests primarily in Us and Euro common stocks that I believe are significantly undervalued relative to the market based on fundamental accounting measures. All multiday trades are on a daily time frame. I check my portfolio once a day. I don’t use martingale or any variant. The leverage on any position is 1:1. Cash per trade is equal maximum to 0.5% of my equity line. Cash per trade is equal to my stop loss. I close positions with at least 30% profit. An expected annual total portfolio yield of 100% in any market scenario. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000INF21
|
Date created
|2021-02-20
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-20
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis