See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Infinity 2021

LeonardoFranci

Performance

  • -0.3 %
    since 2021-02-20
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.07×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

The strategy invests primarily in Us and Euro common stocks that I believe are significantly undervalued relative to the market based on fundamental accounting measures. All multiday trades are on a daily time frame. I check my portfolio once a day. I don’t use martingale or any variant. The leverage on any position is 1:1. Cash per trade is equal maximum to 0.5% of my equity line. Cash per trade is equal to my stop loss. I close positions with at least 30% profit. An expected annual total portfolio yield of 100% in any market scenario. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000INF21
Date created
2021-02-20
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

LeonardoFranci
Registered since 2021-02-20
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios