Infinity 2021

Trading Idea

The strategy invests primarily in Us and Euro common stocks that I believe are significantly undervalued relative to the market based on fundamental accounting measures. All multiday trades are on a daily time frame. I check my portfolio once a day. I don’t use martingale or any variant. The leverage on any position is 1:1. Cash per trade is equal maximum to 0.5% of my equity line. Cash per trade is equal to my stop loss. I close positions with at least 30% profit. An expected annual total portfolio yield of 100% in any market scenario. show more