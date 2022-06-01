BV Naive Strategy
-0.1%
since 06/01/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.22
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Das Wikifolio ist ein Dummy und die Strategie ist sehr einfach: 10 Asset Classes (die gleiche des BV Momentum Strategy), immer 100%lich investiert, und jeden Monat jede Asset Class wird auf 10% ausbilanziert.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000NAIST
Date created
06/01/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0