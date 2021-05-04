Testrun Neo X
Last Login: 2021-05-04
Performance
-
+0.2 %since 2021-04-21
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-3.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-04-30 at 03:55 pmIE00BYZK4776Price EUR 8.625 3.5 %
-
Sell 2021-04-30 at 03:39 pmLU1291101555Price EUR 300.200 2.1 %
Trading Idea
to come or not................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000NCEFI
|
Date created
|2021-04-21
|Index level
|
High watermark
|102.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-04-21
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis