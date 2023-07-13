Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Nasdaq Portfolio

hkem

Last Login: 07/13/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+11.4%
since 05/26/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-6.1%
Max loss
1.30
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
48 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Portfolio aus 5-10 NDX Aktien. Vorzugsweise werden Aktien mit großem Marktkapital getradet. In Abwärtsphasen des Aktienmarktes werden MNQ Futures als Hedge eingesetzt. Once you have created your wikifolio, it will be in “Test” status and only visible to you. Symbol and starting budget can, however, no longer be edited then.

Master data

Symbol

WF000NDX10

Date created

05/26/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

110.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Topnews

Harald Mueller

+19.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+15.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft

Stefan Krick

+6.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+24.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top 50 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+8.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+20.5%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG