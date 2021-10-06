See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

onthetop

GFC
Gabriel Correia
GFC

Performance

  • -1.1 %
    since 2021-10-05
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.75×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Best Performance Aktien oder stabil Aktien aus meiner Sicht, mit potential, ziel ist langfristig investment mit stabil Rendite. Werde kaufen und halten lautet das motto. start portfolio ist basiert auf best performance Aktien in meiner wikifolios. Auch Klassiker Bekannte gute Aktien wie z.b. Apple. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF000ONTOP
Date created
2021-10-05
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

GFC
Gabriel Correia
Registered since 2013-12-27
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios