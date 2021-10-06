onthetop
Last Login: 2021-10-06
Performance
-
-1.1 %since 2021-10-05
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.75×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-10-05 at 08:12 pmUS5949181045Price EUR 249.850 10.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Best Performance Aktien oder stabil Aktien aus meiner Sicht, mit potential, ziel ist langfristig investment mit stabil Rendite. Werde kaufen und halten lautet das motto. start portfolio ist basiert auf best performance Aktien in meiner wikifolios. Auch Klassiker Bekannte gute Aktien wie z.b. Apple. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000ONTOP
|
Date created
|2021-10-05
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Gabriel Correia
Registered since 2013-12-27