World-Outperform
-0.3%
since 1/24/2024
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Das Portfolio soll sowohl den Weltmarkt mitabbilden als auch outperformen. Dafür sorgen zum einem starke Unternehmen zum anderen aber auch kleinere Newcomer die etwas unbekannter sind, jedoch viel Potential haben.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000OPXYS
Date created
01/24/2024
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0