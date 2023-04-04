Riskdex invested in SMI
+0.5%
since 03/30/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
0.67
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
The risk index (Riskdex) was developed in 2011 and added 5-15% of annualized performance on the index level with 30% lower volatility; allowing you to compound your returns faster. It can be implemented on any index. The portfolio is either fully invested in SMI or fully in cash. More information on https://docsend.com/view/rpgw5kewm74eewqd
Master data
Symbol
WF000RISMI
Date created
03/30/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0