Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Riskdex invested in SMI

RIalpha

Last Login: 04/04/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.5%
since 03/30/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
0.67
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

The risk index (Riskdex) was developed in 2011 and added 5-15% of annualized performance on the index level with 30% lower volatility; allowing you to compound your returns faster. It can be implemented on any index. The portfolio is either fully invested in SMI or fully in cash. More information on https://docsend.com/view/rpgw5kewm74eewqd

Master data

Symbol

WF000RISMI

Date created

03/30/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Canvas

Richard Dobetsberger

+16.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasserstoff & Brennstoffzellen

Stefan Krick

+17.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+20.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

ForInc TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+24.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+13.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG