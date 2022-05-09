LoginRegister
Salva-OSinvest

Loquito

Last Login: 05/09/2022

-2.6%
since 02/13/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.9%
Max loss
0.21
Risk factor

Portfolio

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
85 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Trading Idea

In this Portfolio i will trade options, mainly on DAX30 and US Stocks. Entries will be on Buy signals from Charts. I probably won't do that much trade per week/month, because the goal will be high accurate winrate with good performance boosts.

Master data

Symbol

WF000SAO22

Date created

02/13/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

