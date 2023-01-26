Weltportfolio EasyAcc
-0.1%
since 01/25/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Die Idee ist ein einfaches 70/30 Portfolio aufzustellen mit Immobilien, Gold, Kryptowährungen und Anleihen. Also alles dabei was das Herz begehrt. Auch das Rebalancing wird hierbei nicht vergessen und in etwa ein mal im Jahr erfolgen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000SBCMM
Date created
01/25/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0