Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Weltportfolio EasyAcc

FinanzMarvin

Last Login: 01/26/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.1%
since 01/25/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Die Idee ist ein einfaches 70/30 Portfolio aufzustellen mit Immobilien, Gold, Kryptowährungen und Anleihen. Also alles dabei was das Herz begehrt. Auch das Rebalancing wird hierbei nicht vergessen und in etwa ein mal im Jahr erfolgen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000SBCMM

Date created

01/25/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+18.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+10.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+14.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+24.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+7.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kissigs Nebenwerte Champions

Michael Kissig

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+20.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year