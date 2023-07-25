Skip to content
Sugarfree Post Pandemic Growth

Norman Scherer

 | Macrohedge

Last Login: 07/25/2023

blank

-0.3%
since 7/24/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

6%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

The core thesis of this portfolio is that the world has changed with the rise of the pandemic. Consumer habits, global supply chains, geopolitical stability, the rise of large scale structural reform of the global economy. This portfolio focuses on strategies aroun this. Themes that fit into this narrative and concept are: a) Athleisure and New Luxury in an Aging World Population after Pandemic Awakening b) Dawn of Chinese Industrial Brands during hegemonic ascension: from cars to trains to medicine c) Cyber security in the wake of and after the Singularity The goal is to identify growth industries and key players outside of the cloud/data/AI bubble which we have in our tech alpha invest platform.

Master data

Symbol

WF000SFPPG

Date created

07/24/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

