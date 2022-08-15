LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

BETS AND SOECIAL SITUATIONS

IDepotManagerI

Last Login: 08/15/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+20.7%
since 07/11/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-7.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
34 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Im Gegensatz zu meinen anderen WF's ist dieses kein Quant WF, sondern wird durch meine Intuition und von meinen Ideen getrieben. Hierbei sind grundsätzlich alle Arten von Positionen möglich. Von einzelnen Aktien bis zu Optionen oder Etfs gibt es auch keine Einschränkungen in der Produktwahl.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000STTNS

Date created

07/11/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

118.5

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+35.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+23.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend & Fundamental

Kai Knobloch

+13.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Succestecbrands

Wilfried Schopges

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+11.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

CETAN - Bearish and Puts only

Martin Strack

+90.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+28.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investmentideen

Thomas Schreyer

+23.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kissigs Nebenwerte Champions

Michael Kissig

+18.2%
Ø-Perf. per year