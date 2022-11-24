Trading and Investing 10

Dear Follower and Investors, - Day- and Swingtrading, Investing - Commodties, Stocks, Forex and Crypto - Chart and fundamental analysis My Day- and Swingtrading ist based on Chartanalysis and Events, whilst my Investing ist based on fundamental analysis. I am trying to split my Portfolio in : -10-20% Trading -80% Investing( 10-20% ETF/Fonds)