Trading and Investing 10
+0.4%
since 11/22/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
0.68
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
15%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Dear Follower and Investors, - Day- and Swingtrading, Investing - Commodties, Stocks, Forex and Crypto - Chart and fundamental analysis My Day- and Swingtrading ist based on Chartanalysis and Events, whilst my Investing ist based on fundamental analysis. I am trying to split my Portfolio in : -10-20% Trading -80% Investing( 10-20% ETF/Fonds)
Master data
Symbol
WF000TAI10
Date created
11/22/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0