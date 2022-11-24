Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Trade and Invest

nicohenne

Last Login: 11/24/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.4%
since 11/23/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
0.57
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Dear Follower and Investors, - Day- and Swingtrading, Investing - Commodties, Stocks, Forex and Crypto - Chart and fundamental analysis My Day- and Swingtrading ist based on Chartanalysis and Events, whilst my Investing ist based on fundamental analysis. I am trying to split my Portfolio in : -10-20% Trading -80% Investing

Master data

Symbol

WF000TAI11

Date created

11/23/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+17.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+23.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wertefinder Technologie 5G

Uwe Eilers

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

OnlyOneWorld

Wilfried Schopges

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kissigs Nebenwerte Champions

Michael Kissig

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

meinelieblinge

Wilfried Schopges

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+35.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year