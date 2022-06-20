Yes we trade
-0.6%
since 06/16/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.00%
Certificate fee per year
0%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
In diesem Dachwikifolio werde ich Wikifolios aufnehmen, die ich selbst als profitabel erachte und wo ich auch investiert bin und der Meinung bin, dass wir langfristig den DAX schlagen werden. Kurzfristige Verluste sind möglich, jedoch sollten wir langfristig Gewinn machen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000TR4D3
Date created
06/16/2022
Index level
-
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).