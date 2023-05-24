Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

VR Challange 2

VRTrader

Last Login: 05/24/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.1%
since 05/24/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.25
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Alle in Deutschland gelisteten Aktien sollen ein breit aufgestelltes Portfolio bilden, dass die Indizes outperformt. Die Mindestanzahl an Einzelwerten beträgt Zehn Aktien. Eine Beschränkung bezüglich der Gewichtung besteht nicht.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000VRBSG

Date created

05/24/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

meinelieblinge

Wilfried Schopges

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+16.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Growth Investing Europa + USA

Thomas Zeltner

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte

Vincent Soltau

+25.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

E-Auto auf und davon

Thomas Steindl

+52.8%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG