VR-Challenge
-1.0%
since 05/24/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.4%
Max loss
0.46
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
19 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Das Portfolio wird ausschließlich mit deutschen Aktien bestückt aus allen Leitindizes. Ziel ist die Outperformance aller Indizes in Deutschland. Die Mindestanzahl an Einzeltiteln beläuft sich auf einen Nennwert von insgesamt 10 Stück.
Master data
Symbol
WF000VRCGS
Date created
05/24/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0