VR-Challenge

GenosseCS

Last Login: 06/12/2023

-1.0%
since 05/24/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.4%
Max loss
0.46
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
19 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Das Portfolio wird ausschließlich mit deutschen Aktien bestückt aus allen Leitindizes. Ziel ist die Outperformance aller Indizes in Deutschland. Die Mindestanzahl an Einzeltiteln beläuft sich auf einen Nennwert von insgesamt 10 Stück.

Symbol

WF000VRCGS

Date created

05/24/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

