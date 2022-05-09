LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Yigido58

Yigido89

Last Login: 05/09/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-3.7%
since 05/04/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Hier wird in der Regel maximL 3 Werte gehandelt die in der sp 500 aufgelistet sind und werden nach bestimmten Trend Indikatoren getragen Wir beabsichtigen mindestens 3-4 % Rendite pro Trade zu erzielen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000YGD58

Date created

05/04/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Sonnenstrahlelfe

Kathrin Kammel

+347.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+15.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+22.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Earnings Per Share Surprise Trader

Christian Nüchter

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend Select Prime

Frank Keip

+18.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge Long/Short Smallcap

Stephan Beier

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top 50 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+11.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+41.6%
Ø-Perf. per year