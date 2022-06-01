LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

ylife pays you with dividends

ylife

Last Login: 06/01/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.3%
since 05/31/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Hello there, my name is Max and im Trading since i've been a kid. I crashed against the wall with yolo stocks, so i learned to handle my investments safe and easy to go through life more calmly. In this Wikifolio you get dividend, aristocrates but also safe dividend stocks i analyzed by chart and the balance sheets. I dont put up left to down right stock in, for me its a big matter that the chart looks healthy, not only falling in long term. By the way its always about longer term investing here so dont bother to hodl.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000YWORK

Date created

05/31/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+6.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Lithium und Elektromobilitaet

Matthias Junk

+63.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

EventTrader

Andreas Haase

+4.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

SP Global Shipping Stocks

Kai-Christian Muchow

+18.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+15.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

E-Auto auf und davon

Thomas Steindl

+88.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+34.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

ForInc TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+29.0%
Ø-Perf. per year