Global Free Trade

BlueWhite

Last Login: 08/16/2022

-0.6%
since 08/14/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
0.93
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Trading Idea

Stock market, stock and crypto spot trading. The important thing is to gain performance based on performance. Advanced fundamental and technical analysis methods. I plan to do this by making use of financial theories.

Master data

Symbol

WF00121984

Date created

08/14/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

