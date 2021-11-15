All ARK Fond
Performance
-
-1.4 %since 2021-11-10
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
0.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
1.06×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-11-15 at 09:10 amUS00214Q4010Price EUR 137.960 20.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Vielleicht haben Sie schon mal von ARK gehört, sprich den ETF's von Cathie Wood.
Mit diesem Portfolio werden all ihre Trades aus folgenden ETF's nachgebildet:
-ARK Innovation ETF
-ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF
-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF
-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF
-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
Sprich mit diesem Wikifolio besitzen Sie je 1/5 von jedem ARK ETF.
show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF00202099
Date created
|2021-11-10
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-10-28
Decision making
- Other analysis