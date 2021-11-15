See all wikifolios
All ARK Fond

Schmidtinvest

Performance

  • -1.4 %
    since 2021-11-10
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • 0.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.06×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Vielleicht haben Sie schon mal von ARK gehört, sprich den ETF's von Cathie Wood.

Mit diesem Portfolio werden all ihre Trades aus folgenden ETF's nachgebildet:

-ARK Innovation ETF
-ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF
-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF
-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF
-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Sprich mit diesem Wikifolio besitzen Sie je 1/5 von jedem ARK ETF.
Master data

Symbol
WF00202099
Date created
2021-11-10
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Schmidtinvest
Registered since 2021-10-28
Decision making

  • Other analysis

