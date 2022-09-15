Aus Jahrelanger Erfahrung
+61.7%
since 05/04/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-43.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
134 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Ich handle seit 1997 an der Börse und habe sehr viele Up- and Downs erlebt. Wenns ich was sicher weiß ist, dass Nichts unmöglich ist! Was ist wirklich wichtig ?! Handle nicht nach Analysten (Diese wollen selbst Geld verdienen), Handle nicht in Panik und werde nicht zu gierig !!
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00300674
Date created
05/04/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
152.2