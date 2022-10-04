Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Best Crypto Stocks Investment

Sebastian Richter

 | Moneyraiser78

Last Login: 10/04/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-7.0%
since 09/07/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-20.8%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
27 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio "Crypto Stocks Investment" versucht von einer positiven fundamentalen Entwicklung der Aktien zu profitieren die einen Crypto Bezug haben. Stellenweise wird zum Teil auch direkt in Crypto investiert dies sieht der Handesplan dieses Wikifolios vor.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00464646

Date created

09/07/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Rohstoffwerte

Thomas Dellmann

+27.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

E-Auto auf und davon

Thomas Steindl

+74.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Topnews

Harald Mueller

+23.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+16.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Die Dividendenstrategie

Dieter Jaworski

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezielles & Substanz

Manfred Gellink

+15.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+15.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+31.2%
Ø-Perf. per year