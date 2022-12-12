Register
Adaugeo Capital

ACR1234

Last Login: 12/12/2022

-1.8%
since 11/30/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.4%
Max loss
0.50
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
13 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
We are hedge fund based in both Sankt Anton Austria and NYC USA, trading primarily equities. We run a high standard deviation strategy with tight stop losses and our expertise is in equities with our sector of expertise always changing with the general macro environment.

Master data

Symbol

WF00ADCAP0

Date created

11/30/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

