Active Management

+0.2%
since 08/23/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
0.45
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
3 / 10 Reservations
EUR 400 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Trading the current markets on a weekly basis. Important are quantitative, fundamental and macro economic reasearch. We will use every product time and also perform different allocation types, like a changing equity share of the portfolio.

Master data

Symbol

WF00AM2308

Date created

08/23/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

