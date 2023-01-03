Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

BV Dogs Strategy

bviteritti

Last Login: 01/03/2023

+0.2%
since 12/25/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
0.28
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
8 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

This Wikifolio follows the Dogs of the Dow philosophy, but will invest in 10 stocks that I select in the USA, the UK and Europe. The account will be rebalanced every year and the stock may be replaced with the new Dogs.

Master data

Symbol

WF00BVDOGS

Date created

12/25/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

99.9

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

