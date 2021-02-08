See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

BYI Hotstocks

Benjamin Dietrich
BYI

Performance

  • +3.7 %
    since 2021-02-03
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Ziel dieses Beyond Your Invest Wikifolios ist es, ein Fokus auf zukunftsstarke und innovative Unternehmen zu richten.
Es ist ein Momentum-Strategie.
Vergleichsfonds ist der ARK Innovation Fund. Daher ist eine erhöhte Tradingaktivität möglich. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF00BYIHOT
Date created
2021-02-03
Index level
High watermark
100.5

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

BYI
Benjamin Dietrich
Registered since 2021-01-27
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios