CHART and NEWS
+0.2%
since 02/27/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
15%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Beim wikifolio "CHART and NEWS" soll mittels Chart Analyse (gepaart mit globalen News aus Politik und Wirtschaft) Gewinne für das wikifolio erwirtschaftet werden. Es soll das gesamte Anlageuniversum inkl. Hebelprodukte gehandelt werden dürfen. Die Haltedauer der Positionen soll überwiegend kurzfristig ausgelegt sein.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00CHARTN
Date created
02/27/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0