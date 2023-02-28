Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

CHART and NEWS

Giuseppe Cortese

 | SirCortez

Last Login: 02/28/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.2%
since 02/27/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Beim wikifolio "CHART and NEWS" soll mittels Chart Analyse (gepaart mit globalen News aus Politik und Wirtschaft) Gewinne für das wikifolio erwirtschaftet werden. Es soll das gesamte Anlageuniversum inkl. Hebelprodukte gehandelt werden dürfen. Die Haltedauer der Positionen soll überwiegend kurzfristig ausgelegt sein.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00CHARTN

Date created

02/27/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+22.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Succestecbrands

Wilfried Schopges

+14.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Typ Distressed Value

André Luger

+22.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Quality fundamental Selection

Peter Schrey

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+17.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+10.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+15.9%
Ø-Perf. per year